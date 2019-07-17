Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police and the FBI have arrested two people on sex trafficking charges.
Police said the crime happened over the course of four days, traveling through Missouri, Illinois and Texas.
With the information received from the suspects and victim, officers were able to execute a search warrant which resulted in the seizure of 15 pistols and rifles, narcotics and a vehicle which was used in the crime along with a large sum of money.
Detectives arrested James Duncan, 37, and Katheryne Sneed, 23 on sex trafficking charges.
Their bonds are set at $100,000.
