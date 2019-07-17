DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A portion of Interstate-45, near the I-30 interchange, was shutdown for hours after a deadly wrong-way crash early Wednesday morning.
The head-on accident involved a Ford Mustang and Acura TSX. When Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies arrived they found 55-year old Mac Arthur Brantley, the driver of the Mustang, dead at the scene.
The driver of the Acura, later identified as 24-year-old Cesar Torres, was taken to Baylor University Medical Center where he is in critical condition after undergoing surgery.
Brantley was killed as he traveled in the right direction.
Investigators believe Torres entered the freeway by driving up the Main Street off-ramp for northbound IH 345 and then as he traveled south attempted to get in the left lane of the highway before crashing into Brantley.
Dallas County Sheriff’s shutdown the northbound lanes of traffic for nearly four hours as officials investigated and cleared the scene.
Sheriff’s say Torres will be charged with Involuntary Manslaughter. No word if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
