DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The daughter of former Dallas City Councilwoman Carolyn Davis, who was killed in a wrong-way crash in Dallas on Monday night, has also died.
Melissa Davis-Nunn, 27, died at the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened in the 2400 block of East Ledbetter in South Dallas Monday around 7:45 p.m.
Melissa was the passenger in Carolyn’s car when they were hit by Jonathan Moore.
Carolyn Davis died Monday night.
Dallas Police said Moore was going the wrong way traveling eastbound in the westbound lane.
Moore has a criminal history, that includes previous arrests for driving while intoxicated.
Tuesday afternoon he remained hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
With Davis-Nunn’s death, Moore is now charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.
