IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – A store in Irving says it was robbed by an armed man last week while a pregnant cashier was working and now police are searching for the suspect.
Surveillance video released by La Nueva Puntada shows the suspect in the store with a gun in his hand. It appears he begins to demand money from the cashier while customers are still in the store.
The woman, who the store says is pregnant, is then seen putting money into a plastic bag before giving it to the suspect. The suspect then leaves the store.
This male entered a business, displayed a revolver & robbed the location. Notice the mole/other mark above his right eyebrow. Plz contact Det. Burkleo w/ info: 972-721-3576 (24 hrs: 972-273-1010) or kburkleo@cityofirving.org. Anonymous: ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org Case 19-15677 pic.twitter.com/SoZjZMEwjC
— Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) July 17, 2019
Irving police released a better image of the suspect and said he has a mole or some sort of mark above his right eyebrow.
In a Facebook post, the store said in Spanish: “Hello family. Unfortunately this afternoon we were victims of an armed robbery at our location in Irving. Our cashier, who is 5 months pregnant, is okay, very scared but okay. This is the video of the robbery and pictures of the thief. If you recognize him please reach out to authorities in Irving or contact us privately. Thank you so much.”
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 972.721.3576.
