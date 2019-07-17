FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police have arrested a man for the death of a 2-year-old boy.
Police said Terrance Farris, Jr., was watching over his girlfriend’s children on April 27 when the child “went unconscious.”
It happened at the Carlyle Crossing apartment complex in the 6300 block of Vega Drive.
Paramedics rushed him to the hospital with multiple injuries, including broken ribs and internal organ damage.
He did not survive.
Police said Farris told them the toddler soiled himself and he admitted he hit the child as punishment.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s report was issued July 8.
It showed the child suffered multiple traumatic injuries, including contusions and ab: large spleen laceration, internal hemorrhaging and other significant internal injuries and concluded the child died from homicide.
Farris’ bond is set at $100,000.
