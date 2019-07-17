SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If you’re not looking for it ,you might miss Southlake’s most historic building.
The Carroll School was built in 1919 and now the city of Southlake and area historians are celebrating its 100th anniversary.
It’s at 1055 N. Carroll.
Connie Cooley, President of the Southlake Historical Society says it was the town’s first school during a time when Southlake proper as an incorporated town didn’t even exist.
“Early residents said there was no town, there was just the school,” said Cooley.
The school house has sat boarded up and out of use since the 1990s, but it still stand as a proud reminder of the early days of Southlake.
Cooley says many generations of children were educated at the three room school house, but it also served as a central gathering place that held elections, dances, meetings and carnivals.
“They voted in the Carroll school to incorporate into Southlake, so it’s the birthplace of our town,” said Cooley.
An entire exhibit including pictures and stories honoring the Carroll School is currently on display to the public inside Southlake City Hall.
“There is an authentic historic building in Southlake and it’s the Carroll School. It’s the only historic building that we have,” said Cooley.
