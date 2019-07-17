



– A Houston-area woman really made it known when she announced she was finished with her cancer treatments.

Darla Jaye was so excited about the good news, she broke the bell while she was ringing it with much force at a Houston hospital Monday.

Harris Health System tweeted video of the incident and said, “Congratulations to @ DarlaJaye1 She completed her last round of radiation treatment for breast cancer. She was so excited, she broke the bell! “I’ve looked forward to this day since February. I was scared to death, but you guys saved my life!”

Congratulations to @DarlaJaye1 She completed her last round of radiation treatment for breast cancer. She was so excited, she broke the bell!

“I’ve looked forward to this day since February. I was scared to death, but you guys saved my life!” pic.twitter.com/4DnQmNGW9P — Harris Health System (@harrishealth) July 15, 2019

Patients usually ring the bell on the way out of finishing their treatment, but in Jaye’s case, she was apparently so strong, the bell couldn’t handle it.

She left the hospital after 30 radiation treatments for breast cancer.

Jaye said she simply didn’t know how strong she was at this point in her treatment.

On Wednesday, Harris Health System tweeted, “For those of you wondering…our bell is fixed and ready for the next patient!”

For those of you wondering…our bell is fixed and ready for the next patient! pic.twitter.com/FbN7oMMtKk — Harris Health System (@harrishealth) July 17, 2019

Jaye explained, “I looked forward to this day since February.”