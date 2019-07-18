Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth SWAT team and dozens of units from the Fort Worth Police Department responded to a shots fired call and hostage situation at an apartment complex in west Fort Worth Thursday afternoon.
A woman had dialed 911 and whispered to a dispatcher that there was a man with a gun inside an apartment.
SWAT team members and officers in body gear focused their attention to a unit on the 3rd floor, where the suspect used a juvenile as a shield. Eventually four people, all believed to have been hostages, were escorted out by police.
A short time later police brought the suspect out of the apartment on a flat board, where his injuries to the upper part of his body and blood on his head and face could be seen.
SWAT fired one shot in the incident and the suspect has since been confirmed dead, however it is unclear if he died from the shot fired or from self-inflicted wounds.
