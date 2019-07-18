DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The body of an 18-month-old boy was found in a North Texas landfill one week ago today. Now the woman who had been granted custody of the toddler is behind bars.
Chrystal Jackson, the aunt of little Cedric “C.J.” Jackson, was arrested in Dallas Thursday morning.
Jackson’s boyfriend, Sedrick Deshun Johnson, is already in custody in relation to C.J.’s death, charged with injury to a child, serious bodily injury.
The little boy was reported missing around 6:00 a.m. on July 10. Child Protective Services (CPS) had recently given Chrystal Jackson temporary custody of C.J. for reasons that are still unknown.
Jackson initially told police she put the little boy to bed sometime after 11:00 o’clock the night before and he was gone the next morning when she woke up. Before authorities began searching for C.J.’s remains, family members expressed concern about those claims since they say Jackson slept next to the child, in the same bed.
After Sedrick Johnson was arrested Jackson’s story changed somewhat, with her now saying that she woke up during the night and noticed that both her boyfriend and C.J. were missing. She then called Johnson and confronted him about why he wasn’t at the residence.
Chrystal Jackson is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $35,000 bond. She is charged with child endangerment.
