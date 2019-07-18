DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are looking for a gunman who shot and injured a man outside a convenience store on July 17.
Authorities say it was just after 4:00 p.m. when the suspect got into an argument with the victim while inside a Quik Trip on the R. L. Thornton Freeway. The argument ended when the suspect walked outside the store, but he didn’t leave the property.
The suspect waited outside and when the victim exited the store he again confronted him. At some point the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The name of the victim hasn’t been released and the extent of his injuries aren’t known.
Police are asking for help identifying and locating the suspect who is a black male, believed to be between 18 and 25 years old. He has a thin build and at the time of the shooting was wearing a black t-shirt with a white design, a white band on his right wrist, and shorts with reflective material on the side.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to call Dallas police at (214) 671-3621 or send an email to Detective Meghan Bailey.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Crime Stoppers tips can be called in to (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
