(CBS 11) – Here’s a good summer song from 2003 starring pop singer Pink (born Alecia Moore on September 8, 1979 in Doylestown, Pennsylvania) and backed up by dance/electronica man extraordinaire William Orbit.
“Feel Good Time” was released in June 2003, from Pink’s international version of her third album, produced with a dance/punk/psychedelic rock genre.
It was later used in the SONY Pictures movie “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” starring Drew Barrymore, Lucy Lui and Cameron Diaz. The song wasn’t a huge hit in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, but was a top 10 hit in Norway, Ireland, Austria, Australia, Scotland, the UK Singles chart and the U.S. Dance Club Songs chart. Not surprised about its success overseas given its dance/electronica bent.
Written by Orbit, Beck Hansen and Jay Ferguson, produced by Orbit, running 3:56 on the LaFace/Arista labels, the lyrics go like this:
We go where we like,
We got over time,
We get paid 2 rattle our chains,
We go in the back,
Paint our money black,
Spend it on the enemy,
Sleeping in the church,
Riding in the dirt,
Put a banner over my grave,
Make a body work,
Make a begger hurt,
Sell me something big and untamed,
Now our time, real good time,
Now our time, a real good time
Now our time, (said now our time),
A real good time (its a really good time!)
(hey ah be all mine)
The song was nominated for the 2004 Grammy Award for Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals.
This song is as good today as it was when it was released sixteen years ago. Enjoy!
