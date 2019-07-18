BREAKINGSuspect Dead After Fort Worth Hostage Situation; No Other Injuries
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police arrested six women Thursday morning after being accused of public lewdness at a local strip club, according to arrest records.

A person commits public lewdness — a Class A misdemeanor — if they knowingly engage in any of the following acts in a public place:

  • An act of sexual intercourse
  • An act of deviate sexual intercourse
  • An act of sexual contact

The women are dancers at Bucks Cabaret in north Fort Worth and are all currently located in the Tarrant County Jail.

One woman, 22-year-old Madison Brown, also faces an additional charge of prostitution.

