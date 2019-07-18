Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police arrested six women Thursday morning after being accused of public lewdness at a local strip club, according to arrest records.
A person commits public lewdness — a Class A misdemeanor — if they knowingly engage in any of the following acts in a public place:
- An act of sexual intercourse
- An act of deviate sexual intercourse
- An act of sexual contact
The women are dancers at Bucks Cabaret in north Fort Worth and are all currently located in the Tarrant County Jail.
One woman, 22-year-old Madison Brown, also faces an additional charge of prostitution.
You must log in to post a comment.