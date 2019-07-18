



The state and defense have rested its case in the capital murder trial of teen rapper Tay-K — also known as Taymor McIntyre — and the jury could be deliberating by Thursday afternoon.

Attorneys are currently in the courtroom going over potential charges against McIntyre other than capital murder.

After initially denying knowing anything about the crime, the teen rapper slowly began to admit some elements, including that his job that night was to find drugs in the house.

All along, the defense strategy has been to get the jury to decide McIntyre played a role in a deadly home invasion, but was a minor player compared to the others involved.

Prosecutors finished making their case Thursday morning on an emotional note. After two days of testimony about teens plotting a robbery, and finding guns to go after drugs and money, mother of Ethan Walker — the 21-year-old who was killed in the 2016 robbery — took the witness stand.

She said he had recently moved into the Mansfield house where it happened and had no drugs and money, and that’s why he was killed with a single shot to the stomach.

Before that, a girl who was there that night, testified that McIntyre was joking after the crime, and that they had killed him for a small amount of money and a watch. Two days later, she said he and friends were hurriedly packing clothes, calling a “code red,” and preparing to get out of town.

Six other defendants have already reached deals, or been convicted in the case.

Tay-K faces life in prison if convicted on the charge of capital murder.