DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The state has rested its case in the retrial for a former North Texas police officer accused of criminally shooting an unarmed man.
This is a case where Derick Wiley is accused of illegally using deadly force when still an officer with the Mesquite Police Department he opened fire on Lyndo Jones, who was shot twice in the back.
The prosecution argues all the evidence needed about the crime can be found on video from Wiley’s body camera. The camera recorded Wiley’s actions on that day in November of 2017 — including the moments that led to him shooting Jones.
#LyndoJones #DerickWiley #PoliceShooting body cam video of Mesquite Police Officer Derick Wiley- seconds before he shoots Lyndo Jones pic.twitter.com/kW8sQSZzac
— STEVE PICKETT (@STEVEPICK11) September 18, 2018
Wiley was fired from the Mesquite Police Department a few weeks after the shooting. He was prosecuted last year for the same incident, but a mistrial was declared after jurors said they were hopelessly deadlocked.
Today jurors listened as law enforcement expert Jonathyn Priest testified that Wiley’s decision to shoot was unreasonable. And even under questioning from the defense Priest said he saw no threat from Lyndo Jones.
“I can tell you, I watched this video several times, and not one time does he stop like that. It moves and the context is skewed here because I’m dealing with a freezeframe. But what I will tell you is that I can see both hands here, and here,” Priest said while pointing to a photo projected on a big screen.
Thursday morning the defense began presenting their case to the jury.
