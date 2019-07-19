DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking for a suspected bank robber possibly wearing a distinctive eye patch.

In surveillance images he was wearing one over his left eye.

Police said the robbery happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the 1st Convenience Bank at 15220 Montfort Drive inside a Walmart.

Police said the suspect passed the teller a note demanding money, got money and walked away.

Police describe the suspect this way:

White male, between 40 to 50 years-old, approximately 5’9″-5’11” tall, between 180 to 200 pounds. The suspect was wearing blue button down shirt, blue jeans pants, a white ball cap, close cut beard, and an eye patch on his left eye.

Police said the suspect took off in a black Cadillac Escalade.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect can contact: Detective M. Mulvihill at 214-329-2589 or meagan.mulvihill@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

The phone number for Crime Stoppers is 214-373-8477(TIPS).

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest and indictment for this or other felony crimes.