DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police and prosecutors in Denton are trying to find a man who disappeared the day before his child sex abuse trial was set to start.
“Let’s find him,” the Denton County District Attorney’s Office said on Twitter.
The DA’s Office tweeted a mug shot of Luis Hernandez on Friday and said, “Luis Daniel Hernandez is wanted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child. Hernandez fled the day of his jury trial and has not been seen since…”
**DENTON COUNTY MOST WANTED**
Luis Daniel Hernandez is wanted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child. Hernandez fled the day of his jury trial and has not been seen since. If you have any info please contact @DentonCoSheriff Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-8477
Let’s find him! pic.twitter.com/cvz1D2WMGN
— Denton County DA (@DentonCountyDA) July 19, 2019
Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts can contact Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-8477.
