FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The suspect who was killed by a SWAT member’s gunshot yesterday afternoon at a Fort Worth apartment complex has been identified.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner determined Markevvion Cannon, 19, was killed from a gunshot wound to the head July 18 after officers responded a 911 call from a woman whispering that there was a man with a gun inside an apartment.

SWAT team members and officers in body gear focused their attention to a unit on the third floor of the apartment complex at 2900 Broadmoor Drive, where Cannon used three hostages as a shield.

During the encounter, police said Cannon used a handgun and fired several rounds at the officers. Butt due to the close proximity of the children, officers did not engage with deadly force. They established a perimeter and evacuated the surrounding area of innocent bystanders.

Cannon repeatedly fired his handgun from the apartment window at officers. Hostage negotiators attempted to communicate with Cannon as he barricaded the door of the apartment to prevent entry.

Fearing for the lives of the hostages, SWAT officers developed a hostage rescue plan and entered the apartment. They found Cannon with the handgun in the master bedroom closet with the hostages, seated on the floor.

Cannon failed to comply with orders to surrender and raised his weapon. One Fort Worth SWAT officer, a nine-year veteran, fired one shot and hit Cannon.

Eventually three hostages — a 12-year-old female, 15-year-old male and a 19-year-old female — were escorted out by officers.

The hostages are not related to Cannon.

A short time later, police carried Cannon out of the apartment and placed him on a gurney, where his injuries to the upper part of his body and blood on his head and face could be seen.

Cannon was transported to JPS Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

The incident occurred after Cannon went to the apartment to visit his ex-girlfriend and infant child they shared together. However, there was an active warrant for Cannon for assault of a family member and assaulting his ex-girlfriend May 21. An altercation shortly ensued, which ultimately led to the call for police.