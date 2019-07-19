FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth’s Sundance Square will once again be the site for ESPN to kick off the college football season.

It’s the third time ESPN’s College GameDay crew will set up shop there.

This time it’s Week 1 of the college football season.

The show will air from there from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on ESPN on Saturday, August 31 before the Oregon vs. Auburn game at AT&T Stadium.

“We are excited to have ESPN return to Sundance Square,” stated Johnny Campbell, President and CEO of Sundance Square. “Our organizations have developed a great partnership, and the community has certainly embraced ESPN. As the living room of downtown Fort Worth, Sundance Square Plaza is an ideal setting for events like this, and we will be ready to welcome ESPN and their fans on August 31.”

College GameDay broadcasted live from Sundance Square in 2014 for the College Football Playoff National Championship and again in 2015 before the Alabama-Wisconsin game at AT&T Stadium.

ESPN also made Sundance Square it’s home during Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

This is the 33rd season for ESPN College GameDay.