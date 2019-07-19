WATCHClosing Arguments In Aggravated Assault Retrial Of Former Mesquite Officer Derick Wiley
Filed Under:Crime, Dallas, dallas police, Dallas Police Department, dead, dfw, Homicide, Murder, North Texas, Shooting, South Dallas, suspects, Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenaged boy dead Friday.

Around 11:27 a.m. July 19, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of N. Denley Drive in South Dallas regarding a shooting.

Police said three young men in a brown van pulled up to a silver car with two young men inside.

One person got out brown van and started shooting, hitting a passenger.

The car crashed into a utility pole.

Police have no suspects yet.

They are collecting evidence from the scene and interviewing witnesses.

