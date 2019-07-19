Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenaged boy dead Friday.
Around 11:27 a.m. July 19, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of N. Denley Drive in South Dallas regarding a shooting.
Police said three young men in a brown van pulled up to a silver car with two young men inside.
One person got out brown van and started shooting, hitting a passenger.
The car crashed into a utility pole.
Police have no suspects yet.
They are collecting evidence from the scene and interviewing witnesses.
