DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Forget about free peanuts and pretzels, passengers on one Southwest Airlines flight got something a lot more fun when they boarded their plane.
Passengers leaving Love Field Airport received a Nintendo Switch system and a download code for the digital version of the “Super Mario Maker 2” game to enjoy as Flight 2246 traveled from Dallas to San Diego on Wednesday. Many of the passengers were headed to Comic Con in the California city.
Mario was on hand to greet the passengers when the flight arrived.
Those on the gaming-themed flight were encouraged to take the “Southwest Super Sky Challenge” which had them playing an air travel themed Super Mario Maker 2 course.
The onboard giveaway also highlighted the Dallas-based airline’s partnership with Nintendo in the Let’s Play Getaway sweepstakes that awards a daily winner a Nintendo Switch system and a download code for the digital version.
