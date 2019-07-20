  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — DART police are investigating after a TRE train hit and killed a pedestrian Saturday morning.

Around 7:52 a.m., TRE 3907 struck the pedestrian in between their Irving and Dallas stations. It is unknown at this time if it was a suicide.

The pedestrian’s identity has not been released at this time.

Shuttle buses remain in place to take passengers between Medical/Market Center Station and Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station.

The area is now clear and under normal operation, but police will continue their investigation.

