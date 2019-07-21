Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A wrong way driver was killed Saturday night after causing an accident on Garland Road.
Around 10:35 p.m. July 20, a male was traveling southbound on 8500 Garland Road, when he unsafely turned and drove over the center median and into the northbound lanes of traffic.
Another vehicle — that occupied both a 34-year-old male and female — was traveling northbound in the right lane of Garland Road and was struck by the wrong way driver.
The wrong way driver was transported to Baylor Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Both occupants of the vehicle hit were also transported to Baylor Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The identity of the wrong way driver has not been released.
