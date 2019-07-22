FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Teen rapper Tay-K’s hit song “The Race,” was used as evidence against him Monday in the sentencing phase of his murder trial in Fort Worth.

The song helped raise Taymor McIntyre’s profile in 2017.

It could now factor into a decision on how many years the 19-year-old will spend in prison.

Jurors watched a video for the song, where Tay-K stands in front of what appears to be his own wanted poster, waives guns at the camera and flashes gang signs.

Prosecutors also handed the jury a copy of the lyrics to follow along. In the song Tay-k raps “I ain’t beat the case, b—- I did the race.”

The song was released in 2017 just as U.S. Marshals were capturing McIntyre in New Jersey. It was months after he had cut off an ankle monitor and gone on the run. He was one of seven teens accused in the 2016 murder of Ethan Walker, which happened during a home invasion robbery in Mansfield.

Prosecutors started making the case for a long prison sentence Friday, with multiple corrections officers testifying about McIntyre’s behavior in jail since he was captured.

Monday, they called Skip Pepe to the stand. He testified it was McIntyre who robbed him at gunpoint while he was walking on a trial in Arlington in May of 2017.

“He was holding a .38 pistol, and had it pointed like this, steady as could be, pointed at my head,” he told the jury.

However, Pepe later lost his patience with defense attorney Reagan Wynn during a detailed cross examination questioning his memory of the event.

Later, Wynn called Abigail Wesson to the stand. She testified McIntyre was with her at a house party in Austin, on the day he supposedly had robbed Pepe. She had pictures, and video, showing him at the rented house.

Both sides are expected to make closing arguments in the sentencing Tuesday morning.

The jury could recommend a sentence anywhere from five to 99 years in prison.