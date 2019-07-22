(CBS 11) – What company are we referring to when mentioning Christina Aguilera? That of Lil’Kim, Mya and Pink. Four artists working together to produce a #1 hit in 2001!
Aguilera (born December 18, 1980 in Staten Island, New York) of Irish and Ecuadorian descent, was raised in Wexford, Pennsylvania. She has been a very successful pop singer/songwriter. She also was a regular on The Mickey Mouse Club TV show from 1992-1993.
In 2001, these four artists released “Lady Marmalade,” written originally by Bob Crewe and Kenny Nolan.
I think most everyone is familiar with this song going back to the Patti LaBelle version in 1975. Italian pop singer Sabrina Salerno recorded it in 1987. The English-Canadian girl group All Saints also recorded it in 1998.
This version was written by Crewe (who did a lot of work with Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels in the 1960’s), Nolan, Lil’ Kim and Missy Elliot, produced by Rockwilder and Elliott, and running 4:24 on the Interscope label.
This version was part of a medley in the movie “Moulin Rouge” starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. It was a #1 hit on Billboard and stayed on the charts for 17 weeks. It was Aguilera’s last #1 song during the period 1999-2008. It was also #1 worldwide in fourteen countries. In the U.S., it was also #1 on the Mainstream Top 40 and Rhythmic charts.
Enjoy this version from the movie “Moulin Rouge.”
