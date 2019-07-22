IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Irving are looking for two men working together in efforts to steal from optometry offices.

In surveillance video recorded at Today’s Vision in Irving on July 8, the two men are seen walking through the front of the office where sunglasses and frames are on display.

One man distracts the staff while the other grabs expensive frames off the displays and casually puts them into his pocket.

“These are professional guys. They are definitely coming in. They know what they are doing,” said Dr. Paul Hayter, the optometrist at Today’s Vision.

Dr. Hayter shared the videos of the thefts with Irving Police and members of a Facebook group for local optometrists.

Dr. Hayter says several other offices in the area say they, too have been victimized by the two men.

One of those other offices was First Vision Eye Care in Dallas.

Alvin George, an optician at First Vision Eye Care said just like at Today’s Vision the same duo specifically targeted high-end designer frames.

“They usually go towards Tom Ford’s or Prada,” said George. “They are not going to go for the small time.”

Irving Police say they are working several leads but they have still not made any arrests.