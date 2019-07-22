FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The North Texas jury that found teen rapper Taymor “Tay-K” McIntyre guilty of murder Friday morning will soon decide how long he will be in prison.
McIntyre, now 19, was convicted for playing a part in the 2016 shooting death of 21-year-old Ethan Walker during a home invasion in Mansfield. At the time, the 16-year-old recorded a song while on the run for the murder.
After initially denying knowing anything about the murder of Walker, the teen rapper slowly began to admit some elements, including that his job that night was to find drugs in the house.
Walker’s mother said her son was killed with a single shot to the stomach for not having any drugs or money.
Since the Mansfield murder, McIntyre has been implicated in the robbery and murder of a man in San Antonio, and the aggravated robbery of a 65-year-old man in Arlington. He has also been accused of trying to start a gang while in jail.
McIntyre could face five to 99 years in prison.
You must log in to post a comment.