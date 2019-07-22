PILOT POINT, TEXAS — Pilot Point police have located and arrested the man accused of kidnapping his 10-year-old daughter Friday afternoon.
Around noon July 19, William Boerner abducted his daughter from the 1200 block of Washington Street. Boerner is the non-custodial parent and is prohibited from visitation with the victim without supervision.
On Sunday evening, the guardian of the child contacted the Pilot Point Police Department to report Boerner had abducted the child and was refusing to return her.
Investigators believed the child was in jeopardy due to Boerner’s criminal history, which includes crimes of violence.
A warrant was obtained for kidnapping and an Amber Alert was issued.
Monday morning around 2:20 a.m., police were told Boerner’s vehicle was seen in the 12000 block of U.S. 380 in Little Elm.
Multiple units responded to the area and a traffic stop was conducted on Boerner’s vehicle.
Boerner was shortly taken into custody and the victim was recovered safely and unharmed.
He is currently in the Denton County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.
