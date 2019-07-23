(CBSDFW.COM) – Brisket is seen as a staple when it comes to good Texas BBQ feasts. However, brisket lovers could be spending more for the beloved cut of meat.

The United States Department of Agriculture says the price of brisket is going up.

Economists believe the increase in brisket prices comes from the rise of its popularity due to easier access through newer technologies in cooking the meat.

The increase in prices is affecting not only those who smoke brisket at home, but also restaurants like Derek Allan’s Texas BBQ in Fort Worth.

“A lot of people don’t understand the premium price BBQ places pay for beef,” Allan said.

Researchers with Texas A&M say brisket prices have reached an all-time high — up roughly 19% from last year.

Dr. Jeff Savell says while cattle producers will benefit from the price increase, it will be hard to keep costs down for consumers.

Even with the rise of brisket prices, customers believe it will take more than a price hike for Texans to turn away the meat.

“Brisket is one of those things everyone enjoys. It melts in your mouth. You’re gonna trade that for bologna?” Gregg Geesa said.

Keeping up with the demand and popularity of brisket will require a large amount of the product. Researchers with Texas A&M say while they’ve seen some of the largest cow herd since 2009, the rate of growth is slowing down.