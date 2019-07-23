Comments
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Great news for a Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman and the Dallas Cowboys.
Travis Frederick, who missed the entire 2018 season after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, is expected to be active for the start of training camp, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Guillain-Barre syndrome is an autoimmune disease that affects the nervous system.
During spring workouts, the 28-year-old Frederick participated with the starting group in walkthroughs during OTAs and minicamp but sat out team drills.
The Cowboys could decide to bring the center along slowly at the start of camp, Rapoport said, but how Frederick responds when the pads come on will be a big indicator as to how he’s progressing.
If the former All-Pro center bounces back fully, it would be a big help to the Cowboys offense.
