(CBS 11) – One of the most successful songs of the summer of 1975 had very few lyrics but was right on point for the upcoming disco age that would last another five to six years.
Van McCoy (born January 6, 1940 and passed away on July 6, 1979 at age 39) was an American disco songwriter/producer. He only had one song on the Billboard Hot 100 but it went all the way to #1. The song? The Hustle!
Written and arranged by McCoy and the Soul City Symphony, not only was it #1 on Billboard but also #1 on the Hot Soul Singles, Canada and Spain. It hit #9 in Australia and #3 in the UK. The song won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Performance for 1975.
Released on April 18, 1975, produced by Hugo Peretti and Luigi Creatore, running 4:10 on the Avco Records label, the lyrics (what few there are) go like this:
Oh, do it
Oh, do it
Do it
Do the hustle, do the hustle
Do the hustle, do the hustle
Do the hustle
Oh, do it
Oh, do it
Do the hustle, do the hustle
Do the hustle, do the hustle
Do the hustle
Simple lyrics, brassy sound, and excellent production paid off handsomely!
You can hear this song on SIRIUS XM 70s On 7 with Magic Matt Alan, Jaybeau Jones, J.J. Walker, and Ron Parker.
Do it!
You must log in to post a comment.