



– A 22-year-old man from Fort Worth has been arrested in connection with the murder of a female University of Mississippi student whose body was found near a lake over the weekend.

The body of Alexandria “Ally” Kostial, a Missouri native who was majoring in marketing, was found Saturday about 10 miles from the Ole Miss campus in Oxford. The 21-year-old senior had last been seen alive Friday night.

Brandon Theesfeld was arrested in connection with her death. He was booked into the Lafayette County Jail Monday, where he is being held without bail.

Theesfeld’s initial court appearance was Tuesday morning. He wore an orange prison jumpsuit and had his hands cuffed in front of him and his ankles shackled as he was led from the courthouse.

Brandon Theesfeld leaving the Lafayette County Courthouse after his first court appearance pic.twitter.com/7US9HoH1nE — Jake Thompson (@JakeThompsonOE) July 23, 2019

A mugshot was later released by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Although authorities have not revealed how the young woman died, sources told Mississippi television station WLBT-TV that she had been shot eight times. Authorities would only say her death was a result of foul play.

On Facebook, Kostial’s father said his daughter was in Oxford attending summer school and teaching fitness classes.

It is currently unclear how, if at all, Theesfeld and Kostial knew each other.

CBS 11 News learned that Theesfeld attended Country Day School in Fort Worth from 2012 to 2014 but did not graduate from there.