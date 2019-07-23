



– A funeral is being held today for former Dallas City Councilwoman Carolyn Davis and her daughter Melissa Davis-Nunn.

The two were killed when a driver going the wrong-way crashed into their car along East Ledbetter in Oak Cliff last week.

The joint funeral for Davis and her 27-year-old daughter is being held at the Inspiring Body of Christ Church (IBOC) in Dallas. Hundreds of people poured into the chapel this morning. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is expected to speak at the services.

“This day is not easy for me, to say goodbye to such a great friend of mine,” Dallas Landmark Commission Member Alfred Barnett said before entering. “She was a giant of a woman. She stood for what she believed in and one thing I liked about her is that she would not stand down. If she believed in an issue she was going to stand for it until the bitter end.”

CBS 11 News was told the women were active members in their own church — Kirkwood Temple C.M.E. — where hundreds gathered Monday night for a wake.

It was just over a week ago when Dallas police say Jonathan Moore got behind the wheel after taking drugs and slammed head-on into Davis’ car. He now faces two counts of murder.

Davis served on the council from 2007 until 2015 and left the office because of term limits. She is described as an activist who worked to rid South Dallas of crime and drugs, while pressing to bring economic development to the area. At one time the 57-year-old even chaired the housing committee.

Earlier this year Davis plead guilty to accepting bribes from a real estate developer while serving on the city council. According to a plea agreement, over the course of nearly two years she took some $40,000 in exchange for helping the developer win approval for an affordable housing project.

The funeral for Carolyn Davis and Melissa Davis-Nunn begins at 11 a.m.