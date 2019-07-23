DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who authorities said was dating a 14-year-old girl while posing as a Dallas ISD high school student has pled guilty to third-degree indecency and records tampering.
Sidney Gilstrap-Portley, 26, was arrested last year after authorities found that he was enrolled at Hillcrest High School under the guise of 17-year-old Rashun Richardson. He also played for the school’s basketball team.
According to authorities, Gilstrap-Portley had claimed he was displaced by Hurricane Harvey and was able to exploit a district policy for disaster victims.
He was originally arrested for tampering with government records in May 2018, but it was later discovered that he was also dating a 14-year-old student. He was later charged with indecency with a child.
On Tuesday, the man pled guilty to both charges and received probation as penalty. It was also ruled that he must register as a sex offender for 10 years.
After the guilty plea, Gilstrap-Portley said very little about his admission or why he had decided to pose as a teenager at the high school. He offered a quick apology after his lawyer spoke for him.
“…he has taken responsibility for his actions and very remorseful. It’s an emotional thing for all parties involved,” attorney Nigel Redmond said.
You must log in to post a comment.