SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas man publicly thanked Southlake police officers and paramedics for saving his life.

The reunion at the Southlake Department of Public Safety Tuesday afternoon came more than one year after Cpl. Preston Logan, Sgt. Gaylon Music and Sgt. Tyler Sewell rushed to Brent McCartney’s aid in the middle of State Highway 114 near Highway 26.

Last July, he suffered cardiac arrest while driving and crashed into the median.

Video from an officer’s body camera shows McCartney, then 46, slumped over in the front seat.

Officers blocked traffic and then pulled him out of the vehicle and immediately performed CPR before paramedics arrived.

Cpl. Logan said, “He was in a medical emergency and needed quick action.”

McCartney and his family shook hands and hugged the first responders. “I’m very lucky and I wouldn’t be here without all of the individuals that worked in tandem to save me, so again, thank you very much,” he said.

His daughter Elizabeth, then 14, was in the car with him at the time and remained calm as she told the 911 dispatcher where they were. “His eyes were closed, and he was leaning over and I knew in that moment I needed to do something whatever I did was the most important thing I could do then,” she said.

McCartney said he doesn’t remember it happening and said the first time he saw the officers’ video came a few hours before their reunion. “I knew that it was serious, but I didn’t process or realize how serious and intense it was until a couple of hours ago and so I can’t really put it into words,” he said.

His wife, Laura Lee, said the video is overwhelming and she understands why their daughter hasn’t watched it. “It’s hard to watch as a parent knowing that’s what my daughter was seeing,” she said.

During a news conference, McCartney’s wife urged people not to delay calling 911.

She said in the heat of the moment, her daughter had mistakenly called her and her brother, and when they didn’t pick up, she called her grandmother, who told her to dial 911.

Mrs. McCartney said her husband’s doctors told them his brain went without oxygen for 15 minutes.

While his heart was repaired quickly, he needed six months of brain rehab.

That is why the McCartneys call Brent’s full recovery a miracle and why they credit the police officer’s fast actions.

Elizabeth said, “I would like to say thank you from the bottom of my heart because without all the hard work that every single person did I would not be able to have my entire family with me here today.”

Cpl. Logan said, “This is what drives us. We are driven not by money, not by anything else, just the gratitude this family has shown us. That is going to drive us and motivate us to come to work every single day.”