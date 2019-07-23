Comments
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys are planning to release wide receiver Allen Hurns ahead of training camp, according to multiple reports.
Hurns suffered a gruesome ankle injury during last season’s playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. It came during a first down catch in the first quarter.
Sources told NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport that Hurns has recovered from the injury and will be ready for the upcoming season.
Hurns joined the Cowboys last season on a two-year contract worth $12 million after spending four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Cowboys wanted Hurns back for this season but at a lower price. The receiver ultimately decided he wanted to test the free agency market.
