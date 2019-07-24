Comments
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A long-time Grand Prairie resident got a special visitor at her 106th birthday celebration on Wednesday.
Mattie Hamilton welcomed Grand Prairie Police Chief Steve Dye, who wanted to honor her.
The Grand Prairie Police Chief gave her a certificate expressing warm wishes on her big day and a birthday cake, of course!
Hamilton says she still enjoys reading and watching western shows.
She is the last of 10 siblings still living.
Hamilton has one biological daughter, 11 step children, one grandson, one granddaughter, one great granddaughter and one great great grandson.
She was a housekeeper and housewife.
She still attends church every Sunday and loves wearing big hats to church.
