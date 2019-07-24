Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old boy will be tried as an adult after being accused of raping and killing a Dallas woman when he was 15 years old, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.
Lenario Washington was charged in the capital murder of 23-year-old Maria Ezquerro after she was found dead in her apartment on Peterson Lane on Nov. 27, 2018.
Washington is also being charged in a string of sexual assaults that occurred at other Dallas apartments between September 2018 and the day Ezquerro was found dead.
Along with capital murder, Washington is also facing four counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of burglary with intent to commit aggravated assault.
The district attorney’s office said the teenager was 15 years old when the crimes were committed and that due to the severity of the charges, he’ll be tried as an adult.
