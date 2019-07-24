Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have confirmed one of their own officers has been arrested.
Kevin Thomas turned himself in at the Dallas County Jail Tuesday evening. He had a warrant out for his arrest out of Lancaster.
Thomas is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon –a second degree felony. He was released just before midnight after posting a $15,000 bond.
The 44-year-old joined the Dallas Police Department in 2014 and was currently assigned to the South Central Patrol Division.
Thomas is on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.
