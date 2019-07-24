WATCH LIVE:Special Counsel Robert Mueller Testifies Before Congress
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, dallas county jail, dallas police, Dallas Police Department, dallas police officer, DFW News, Officer Arrested, officer charged, Officer Kevin Thomas, police officer charged, South Central Patrol Division

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have confirmed one of their own officers has been arrested.

Kevin Thomas turned himself in at the Dallas County Jail Tuesday evening. He had a warrant out for his arrest out of Lancaster.

Thomas is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon –a second degree felony. He was released just before midnight after posting a $15,000 bond.

The 44-year-old joined the Dallas Police Department in 2014 and was currently assigned to the South Central Patrol Division.

Thomas is on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.

Comments