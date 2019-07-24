FORT WORTH (HOODLINE) — Looking to fulfill your appetite for traditional American fare?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent traditional American restaurants around Fort Worth, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Horseshoe Hill Cafe
Topping the list is Horseshoe Hill Cafe. Located at 204 W. Exchange Ave. in Northside, the traditional American steakhouse, which also offers salads and more, is one of the highest-rated traditional American restaurants in Fort Worth, boasting 4.5 stars out of 292 reviews on Yelp.
2. Mash’D
Next up is Mash’D, situated at 2948 Crockett St. With four stars out of 792 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American diner and bar has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Kpop Burger
Villages of Woodland Springs’ Kpop Burger, located at 12404 Timberland Blvd., Suite 208, is another outstanding choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American greasy spoon, which specializes in chicken wings and burgers, four stars out of 166 reviews.
4. Yolk
Yolk, a traditional American breakfast, brunch, coffee and tea eatery, is another go-to, with four stars out of 667 Yelp reviews. Head over to 305 Main St. to give it a go for yourself.
5. Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
And then there’s Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, which has earned four stars out of 565 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American gastropub and music venue at 111 E. Third St.
