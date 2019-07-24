FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Mandy Norris now feels like she’s living in a nightmare.

“I feel like I’m going to wake up tomorrow and it’s going to be over,” said Norris.

Saturday morning, her childhood friend Ally Kostial was found dead near a lake about 10 miles from Ole Miss, where she was a senior pursuing a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

“Even if I was having a bad day I could text her and say hey. I always knew she was there. She was my person I could always count on.”

A preliminary autopsy report shows Kostial died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities believe Fort Worth native Brandon Theesfeld murdered her.

Norris says the two dated.

Photos from Ally’s social media show the two of them together at different social events.

This summer Ally, from St. Louis, was taking classes and teaching fitness classes at Ole Miss.

Her sorority Alpha Phi said on Facebook, “We hope that those who were closest to Ally can find peace.”

Theesfeld was also a senior at Ole Miss pursuing a business degree. He has been suspended.

He is still in a Mississippi jail being held without bond.