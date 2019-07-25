WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was not on the team’s flight to Oxnard, California where they begin training camp for the 2019 season on Friday.

Elliott has until Friday morning to report to camp, so it’s possible he’ll get there on his own and meet up with his team in time for the start of camp.

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Indianapolis. (credit: Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday he anticipated Elliott being on the team charter, but that did not happen.

Elliott has reportedly been considering holding out of training camp in an effort to negotiate a contract extension, even though he has two years left on his current contract.

The Cowboys are said to be focused right now on extending the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

