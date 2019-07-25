WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) — More mosquitos have tested positive for West Nile virus in Garland.

Dallas County Health and Human Services said the sampling was from the 2000 block of Holford Road in the 75044 zip code.

City officials said spraying will take place tonight and tomorrow night.

This is the second time in the last two weeks that a positive test was found in the same zip code.

No human cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed this year.

 

