DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The construction crane that fell on top of and destroyed a Dallas apartment building during high winds more than six weeks ago, can now be moved out.
OHSA announced Thursday it is finished with the first stage of its investigation and said the crane that killed one tenant and made the Elan Lights Apartments uninhabitable can be hauled away.
Everyone who lived at the apartments had to move out while many of their belongings have remained inside the building.
Investigators are still working to figure out exactly why the crane collapsed during a severe thunderstorm.
In the past decade, OSHA has cited the Bigge Crane and Rigging Co., the owner of the crane, with 17 safety violations.
Some of those violations the company is still contesting.
