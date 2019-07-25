WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    01:12 AMCelebrity Page
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bigge Crane and Rigging Co, Crane Collapse, Dallas, deadly crane accident, DFW News, Elan City Lights Apartments, High Winds, investigation, OSHA, severe weather, Wind


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The construction crane that fell on top of and destroyed a Dallas apartment building during high winds more than six weeks ago, can now be moved out.

OHSA announced Thursday it is finished with the first stage of its investigation and said the crane that killed one tenant and made the Elan Lights Apartments uninhabitable can be hauled away.

Dallas crane collapse (Credit: Chopper 11)

Everyone who lived at the apartments had to move out while many of their belongings have remained inside the building.

Investigators are still working to figure out exactly why the crane collapsed during a severe thunderstorm.

In the past decade, OSHA has cited the Bigge Crane and Rigging Co., the owner of the crane, with 17 safety violations. 

Some of those violations the company is still contesting.

RELATED STORIES

Month After Deadly Crane Collapse, Former Tenants Still Can’t Get Their Things, Including Vehicles

Community, Businesses Step Up To Help Former Residents Of Dallas Apartment Destroyed In Crane Collapse

OSHA Has Cited Bigge Crane Company 17 Times In Last Decade For Safety Violations

 

Comments