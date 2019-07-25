



Police have released video of what appears to be the final moments of a University of Mississippi student’s life hours before her body was discovered.

Alexandria “Ally” Kostial, 21, can be seen leaving a bar near the Oxford Square late Friday night in the surveillance footage provided by the Oxford Police Department.

The tape shows Kostial, walking away from the bar. She heads down the street before disappearing from view.

She eventually got into a rideshare vehicle, according to Oxford police.

Kostial’s body was discovered the next day by Lafayette County deputies on patrol near Sardis Lake, about 30 miles from campus.

Major Alan Wilburn of the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday to CNN that Kostial suffered “multiple gunshot wounds.”

Brandon Theesfeld of Fort Worth, who is also an Ole Miss student, faces a murder charge in connection to Kostial’s death, according to the sheriff’s office.

WMC shared photos of Kostial and Theesfeld from the social image-sharing site VSCO.

“Of course, he’ll plead not guilty at this point in time,” Tony Farese, an attorney for Theesfeld, told the station. He said a bond hearing has not been scheduled and Theesfeld will remain in the Lafayette County jail.

“I know my son is innocent,” Daniel Theesfeld said to WMC. “I would ask everybody to please give him the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise.”

CBS 11 News learned that Theesfeld attended Country Day School in Fort Worth from 2012 to 14 but did not graduate from there.

Theesfeld has been suspended from the Ole Miss School of Business Administration, university spokesman Rod Guajardo said.

Kostial was working toward a bachelor’s degree in marketing, University of Mississippi Interim Chancellor Larry Sparks said in a statement.

“Ally was a valued member of our campus community,” Sparks said. “We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, friends and classmates and stand ready to support them during this time.”

Anna Pasco, a friend of Kostial, told WMC she was shocked by the killing.

“She quite possibly was the nicest human being that I’ve ever met,” Pasco told the station. “It’s just hard for me because all I can think about when I see her face is what she went through, what she was thinking, what she was saying. It’s hard.”

