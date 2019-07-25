Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – A major producer of breast implants is stopping the sale and distribution of its textured implants amid growing links to a rare and deadly cancer. The FDA requested the voluntary recall from Allergan after a “significant increase” in cases of a particular type of lymphoma.
Women with this type of cancer have been pushing the FDA to pay attention for some time. But even though textured implants have been taken off the shelves in other countries, the U.S. is only now getting up to speed.
