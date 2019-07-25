WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
Filed Under: Allergan, breast implant, Breast Implants, breast reconstruction, breast tissue, cancer, FDA, Lymphoma, mentor, rare cancer, Recall, textured breast implant


NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – A major producer of breast implants is stopping the sale and distribution of its textured implants amid growing links to a rare and deadly cancer. The FDA requested the voluntary recall from Allergan after a “significant increase” in cases of a particular type of lymphoma.

Women with this type of cancer have been pushing the FDA to pay attention for some time. But even though textured implants have been taken off the shelves in other countries, the U.S. is only now getting up to speed.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com  ◊◊◊

