PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 36-year-old man was arrested for pretending to be a lawyer in Plano and Grapevine and now police are asking anyone who may have given him money to come forward.

Keldrick Porter has been charged with falsely holding oneself as a lawyer out of Plano and Grapevine. He is currently being held in the Collin County detention center.

Keldrick Porter mugshot (Credit: Plano Police Department)

Grapevine police say they know of at least one case where Porter took a victim’s money as he posed as a lawyer.

Plano and Grapevine police believe there are more victims who aren’t aware that they were scammed.

Anyone who may have fallen victim to Porter’s scam is asked to call their local law enforcement agency.

