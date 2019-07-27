



Residents held a small rally Saturday morning near the site of last month’s deadly crane collapse in Dallas, all to get answers and updates on collecting their belongings.

It’s been nearly seven weeks since a woman was killed in the accident at the Elan City Lights apartments on Live Oak Street. And since then, hundreds of displaced residents are still waiting to get their stuff back.

Only 71 of the more-than 300 apartments have been cleaned out.

Former resident Jonathan Ross said he feels like he’s waiting on new information every day.

“Day by day, we feel like we are waiting on a new email that hopefully gives us greater insight into recovering our belongings,” Ross said. “We still must decipher these messages, hope that what is written is truly what is intended.”

The plan is to have all apartments in the non-impact zone emptied by Aug. 18. And starting today, residents can now start scheduling times to pick up their things.

However, all other units must wait until the crane is removed, which could happen any day now since OSHA gave the green light Friday. Though, investigators are still figuring out exactly why the crane collapsed.

OSHA has previously cited the Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. — the owner of the collapsed crane — with 17 safety violations.

The company is still contesting some of those violations.