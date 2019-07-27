HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities are accusing a former Texas Department of Criminal Justice lieutenant of taking part in an undercooked scheme in which she claimed she was served raw hamburger meat at two different locations of a fast food chain.
Cassandra Brooks, 53, has been charged with insurance fraud and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Brooks was indicted by a Harris County grand jury, District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Friday.
Ogg says Brooks was awarded more than $10,000 as part of an insurance settlement after she claimed that she had been served raw beef at a Sonic restaurant in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in July 2018.
Prosecutors say Brooks made a similar claim at a Sonic in suburban Houston just a month later.
