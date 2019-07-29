FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In less than three weeks, approximately 600 new teachers begin teaching at Frisco ISD.

The school district is bringing them in to reduce classroom sizes in this booming city.

Frisco ISD hired all these teacher without a new school opening this year.

The district wants to bring high school class sizes down from 30-to-1 to 26-to-1 which it believes will improve student performance.

On Monday, the teachers got some help from nearly 50 businesses as the teachers prepare for the big day on August 15.

The 2019 New Teacher Welcome was sponsored by the district, Frisco Chamber of Commerce and CoServe.

The new teachers arrived at Lone Star High School where they grabbed swag bags full of things they can use in the classroom.

Some of them, like Mari Weddle, are recent college graduates and this is their first full-time teaching job.

She and others spend a lot of money personalizing their classrooms to create the right learning environment so the event Monday was just what they needed.

“You’re entering a culture that already exists and students have certain expectations,” said Weddle. “You walk into a classroom that’s been established because its veteran teacher of 30 years and then you go into a first classroom that’s kind of like bare. You kind of want to give that same homey atmosphere to make kids feel like they have an environment that they can go to.”

Some teachers won $200 checks which they can use spend on their classrooms.