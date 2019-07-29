Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Union Hope Institutional Primitive Baptist Church in Dallas caught fire around 3:20 Monday afternoon.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said firefighters put the fire out in about 30 minutes and no one was hurt.
The church, in the 2200 block of 56th Street, suffered significant damage to its roof.
Deacon Marvin Carter told CBS 11 a plumber was doing work on pipes with a torch when sparks caught the insulation on fire.
They tried to get a fire extinguisher to put out the fire quickly, but it spread in a matter of seconds.
Carter said the church is insured, but the church would accept any help in the form of donations.
Dallas Fire-Rescue has deemed the fire an accident.
